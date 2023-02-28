Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Indiana School Cancels Play After Protests Due to LGBTQ+ Themes

Indiana School Cancels Play After Protests Due to LGBTQ+ Themes

A petition has been created which has garnered over 3,000 signatures.

Feb. 28, 2023  

A petition has been created in response to an Indiana high school cancelling a production of Adam Szymkowicz's Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood. According to the petition, the production was cancelled due to "safety concerns for the students involved" after parents learned that there are LGBTQ+ themes in the play.

The play contains a same sex couple and a non-binary character, which was previously approved by a member of administration and greenlit by the director. Two days of auditions were held before adult members of the community began calling the administration in protest, and the production was cancelled.

"We cannot stand for this. As a community, we need to fight for our rights to be ourselves," the petition reads. "We need to show students that there is nothing wrong with being who they are unapologetically even in a world filled with hate for what it does not understand. If others want to be violent towards students who are just trying to have fun portraying a story that is real to them, that is on those people. Not the students. We should not be punished for existing."

The initial goal was to get 250+ signatures on the petition, and there are now over 3,000 at press time. The petition will will be send to the administration, along with a letter asking them to reconsider. If that doesn't to help, it will be sent to the school board.

Read the full petition here.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
JRB and Taylor Mac Write Musical Adaptation of MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL Photo
JRB and Taylor Mac Write Musical Adaptation of MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL
Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil,  the 1994 iconic  blockbuster book by John Berendt, which still holds a New York Times bestseller list record,  is being developed into a new musical.
Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meet the Press Photo
Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meet the Press
New York, New York begins performances on Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre. The cast and creative team met the press last night and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the video, including rehearsal footage and interviews with members of the team!
Reviews: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW at BAM Photo
Reviews: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Photo
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening
Hit the red carpet for opening night of the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! See video of the big night as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the opening night festivities with the show's star-studded cast as they take their opening night bows!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/28: Ramin Karimloo to Lead PHANTOM in Italy, Lea Salonga Joins HERE LIES LOVE, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/28: Ramin Karimloo to Lead PHANTOM in Italy, Lea Salonga Joins HERE LIES LOVE, and More!
February 28, 2023

Top stories include: The Phantom of the Opera will make its Italian premiere starring Ramin Karimloo, Lea Salonga joins the cast and producing team of Here Lies Love, Jinkx Monsoon extends in Chicago, and more!
Review Roundup: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAMReview Roundup: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
February 27, 2023

The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Read reviews for the production!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORKPhotos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
February 27, 2023

New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Check out photos of the cast in action and footage of 'Cheering For Me Now' and 'My Own Music'.
Ticketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers Broadway ResidencyTicketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers Broadway Residency
February 27, 2023

Ticketmaster is warning that due to high demand, many fans will not be able to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency. 
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child ActorsMRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors
February 27, 2023

Calling all kids! The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking child actors (age 8-18+) for the roles of Lydia, Christopher and Natalie Hillard. Submissions are due Monday, March 6, 2023.
share