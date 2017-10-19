In the Spotlight: Jay Armstrong Johnson Puts a Spell on Feinstein's/54 Below as 'Winifred Sanderson'

The Sanderson Sisters are BACK, and no one wants to miss their return, after a sold out party last year! On October 31, join Jay Armstrong Johnson and his cast of kooky characters at Feinstein's/54 Below for Jay's Not So Scary Halloween Party 2017! Celebrate Halloween Salem style with a rocking 8 piece band led by Rodney Bush. Expect some spooky new tunes and even more surprise guests.

Check out photos of Johnson getting into character below!

Jay Armstrong Johnson has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town (Chip), Hands on a Hardbody(Greg), Hair (Claude), and Catch Me If You Can. The New York Times called his performance as Anthony Hope in the New York Philharmonic's Sweeney Todd "affecting and ardent", and his performance as Herman in Encores' Most Happy Fella "a standout". He recently played the title role in Candide at New York City Opera and currently appears on the hit TV series Quantico.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

