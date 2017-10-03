In Honor of MEAN GIRLS Day, BWW Ranks Our Fave Moments from the Film!

On October 3rd, Aaron Samuels may have asked Cady Heron what day it was, but BWW is taking the day to remember our top five fave moments from the classic comedy. Plus, we are so excited for MEAN GIRLS to hit the Great White Way next year, when we'll find out if these moments made it into the show!

#5. Regina's House

How can you not love Amy Poehler as Regina's mom? We cannot wait for Kerry Butler to make us LOL in this role on Broadway! Take a look as Cady experiences Regina's over the top house for the first time and gets the "411" on THE BURN Book.

# 4. Winter Talent Show

With over 24 million views on Youtube, this moment is so iconic that most high school talent shows include at least one parody performance of The Plastics' Jingle Bell Rock. Plus, the audience reactions to the dance are hilarious, even if poor Jason gets a boombox to the face.

#3. We Should Totally Just Stab Caesar!

Gretchen Weiners finally cracks in this scene when she presents her history paper, which occurs right after Jingle Bell Rock when Regina tells her that fetch is not going to happen. It just goes to show how great of a character Gretchen really is.

#2. She Doesn't Even Go Here!

After Ms. Norbury has all the girls in the Junior class apologize for their past mistakes in a trust exercise, a girl gets up there to voice her feelings and from the back we here the iconic line "She doesn't even go here anymore" delivered by Damien, who snuck into the session. We hope that Grey Henson will wear that same outfit while delivering that line on Broadway! Check out the scene below!

#1. Four for you Glen Coco! You go Glen Coco!

Yet another line we hope Henson delivers in full costume. This is our top moment even though it is less than a minute long because it makes us laugh so hard. Fingers crossed that this is a number in the musical where Glen Coco has a big solo.

*BONUS: It's October 3rd!*

Just because it's October 3rd, here's the scene that started it all and made today a holiday.



*SUPER BONUS*

To make your day, here's a video of Ben Platt hilariously dubsmashing the Gretchen Weiners scene with a quick cameo by future Gretchen of Broadway, Ashley Park!

@bensplatt is the most fetch. ???? This weekend Ben reminded me this exists circa 2015. It reinstills my belief in photobombing. #matineegretchen #waitforit @meangirlsbway A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

