Ice Theatre Of New York to Present Holiday Ice Show At World Ice Arena

Ice Theatre of New York will perform at the World Ice Arena in Flushing, Queens, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 5pm as part of their annual Holiday Show. The Holiday Ice Show program will feature ITNY performers Sarah France and Danil Berdnikov, as well as many local skaters. For more information, visit worldice.com.

ITNY performances include:

I Will Fall For You, performed by Sarah France

Sarah will perform her own choreography to music by Woodkid.

Take Five, performed by Danil Berdnikov

"TAKE FIVE" was choreographed by Eliot Halverson to music composed by Paul Desmond and played by the David Brubeck Quartet.

About Ice Theatre of New York

Founded by Moira North, ITNY's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. www.icetheatre.org. For biographies on the ITNY Ensemble members, visit https://icetheatre.org/performers.html.

City Skate Pop-Up Concerts are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. ITNY is also supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Mark Levine and by Dance/NYC'S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund.

Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.

About the Performers

Danil Berdnikov is from the city of Samara in Russia. Danil was a part of junior national team and competed within Russia until he completed high school. Danil then decided to move to Moscow to continue his education and to join Stage Entertainment Russia for an opportunity to begin performing as an ice skater. Performing for an audience, Danil fell in love with skating in a new way, so he has continued to skate professionally for the past eight years. Over the course of his professional skating career Danil had a privilege of working for Willy Bietak Productions and Wheeler Productions in the US, Stageworks Worldwide Production in the UK, Holiday on Ice Productions and Dynamic Shows Entertainment in the EU, Stage Entertainment Russia. Ice skating has brought Danil many different opportunities, including the chance to travel the world and do what he truly loves. He is very grateful to his parents, coaches, choreographers, and fellow skaters who have supported him along the way, and he is very excited to fulfill another incredible dream of performing for Ice Theatre of New York, Inc.

Sarah France, U.S. Figure Skating triple gold medalist, national ice dance competitor and six-time US Open Professional Figure Skating Championships competitor, realized one of her childhood inspirations when she joined ITNY in the spring of 2019. Before taking the ice, she explored her love of movement, studying ballet and eventually performing professionally in modern dance and several other disciplines as well as skating and teaching. Sarah has been an ice dance coach and choreographer since 1998, working with Regional, Sectional, National and International competitors across all skating disciplines at Shattuck St. Mary's in Minnesota, where she remains faculty-member-at-large. She also serves as Director of Skating at City Ice Pavilion in Long Island City. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Sarah now resides in NYC.