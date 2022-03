INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 3/29

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 3/27/2022.



This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 200,731 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,814,466. The average ticket price was $133.58.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.39%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 0.59% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $133.58 is down $-2.40 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,292,951 HAMILTON $2,235,879 WICKED $1,855,219 THE LION KING $1,709,630 PLAZA SUITE $1,567,493



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($296,514), PARADISE SQUARE ($346,650), TAKE ME OUT ($365,140), CHICAGO ($513,024), COME FROM AWAY ($623,206)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

AMERICAN UTOPIA $188,847 BIRTHDAY CANDLES $147,903 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $34,458 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL $25,174 TAKE ME OUT $14,121



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-190,258), THE MUSIC MAN ($-158,773), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-117,765), ALADDIN ($-113,150), PLAZA SUITE ($-89,597)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $272.32 HAMILTON $211.75 PLAZA SUITE $201.19 SIX $152.36 HADESTOWN $150.06



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PARADISE SQUARE ($47.57), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($61.81), ALADDIN ($84.79), CHICAGO ($86.64), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($93.85)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HADESTOWN 100.6% PLAZA SUITE 99.9% HAMILTON 99.7% THE MUSIC MAN 99.1% SIX 98.8%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (58.3%), CHICAGO (68.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (69.8%), COME FROM AWAY (78.8%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (81.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BIRTHDAY CANDLES 2686 AMERICAN UTOPIA 1136 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL 419 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL 203



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1053), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-840), CHICAGO (-766), COMPANY (-575), ALADDIN (-554)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..