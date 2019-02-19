INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/19; BE MORE CHILL Off to Record Start

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/17/2019.

In its first week on Broadway, Be More Chill has set a new record at The Lyceum Theatre. With a gross of$738,383.50, Be More Chill breaks the house record for a seven-performance week. The previous record was held by the 2008 production of Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart, which grossed $584,033.

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 252,489 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,511,551. The average ticket price was $120.84.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.11%. Versus last year, attendance was up 18.14%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 10.30% vs. last week and up 15.86% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $120.84 is up $10.07 compared to last week and down $-2.38 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

CHOIR BOY ($363,508), TRUE WEST ($558,597), THE PROM ($581,462), CHICAGO ($625,682), THE BAND'S VISIT ($627,247)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-161,316), THE CHER SHOW ($-69,842), THE FERRYMAN ($-49,594), FROZEN ($-38,444), WAITRESS ($-27,233)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

CHOIR BOY ($76.40), THE PROM ($79.83), KING KONG ($81.28), THE BAND'S VISIT ($81.83), CHICAGO ($90.23)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

KING KONG (49.86%), THE PROM (52.23%), CHOIR BOY (60.27%), THE BAND'S VISIT (60.78%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (61.54%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

KING KONG (70.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (70.8%), WAITRESS (77.9%), KINKY BOOTS (79.4%), CHICAGO (80.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1367), THE CHER SHOW (-1316), WAITRESS (-1166), FROZEN (-1161), KING KONG (-962)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







