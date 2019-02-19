INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 2/19; BE MORE CHILL Off to Record Start
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 2/17/2019.
In its first week on Broadway, Be More Chill has set a new record at The Lyceum Theatre. With a gross of$738,383.50, Be More Chill breaks the house record for a seven-performance week. The previous record was held by the 2008 production of Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart, which grossed $584,033.
This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 252,489 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,511,551. The average ticket price was $120.84.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.11%. Versus last year, attendance was up 18.14%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 10.30% vs. last week and up 15.86% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $120.84 is up $10.07 compared to last week and down $-2.38 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,947,001
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,013,520
|THE LION KING
|$1,966,141
|WICKED
|$1,644,307
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,609,189
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHOIR BOY ($363,508), TRUE WEST ($558,597), THE PROM ($581,462), CHICAGO ($625,682), THE BAND'S VISIT ($627,247)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|MEAN GIRLS
|$289,095
|ALADDIN
|$230,563
|THE LION KING
|$223,473
|WICKED
|$199,224
|ANASTASIA
|$177,545
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-161,316), THE CHER SHOW ($-69,842), THE FERRYMAN ($-49,594), FROZEN ($-38,444), WAITRESS ($-27,233)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$274.39
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$159.94
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$155.17
|NETWORK
|$145.03
|THE LION KING
|$144.94
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
CHOIR BOY ($76.40), THE PROM ($79.83), KING KONG ($81.28), THE BAND'S VISIT ($81.83), CHICAGO ($90.23)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|116.1%
|NETWORK
|109.13%
|HAMILTON
|107.14%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|101.26%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|98.41%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
KING KONG (49.86%), THE PROM (52.23%), CHOIR BOY (60.27%), THE BAND'S VISIT (60.78%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (61.54%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.3%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.4%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.3%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KING KONG (70.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (70.8%), WAITRESS (77.9%), KINKY BOOTS (79.4%), CHICAGO (80.3%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE PROM
|482
|KINKY BOOTS
|394
|THE BAND'S VISIT
|368
|MEAN GIRLS
|115
|ANASTASIA
|97
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1367), THE CHER SHOW (-1316), WAITRESS (-1166), FROZEN (-1161), KING KONG (-962)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..