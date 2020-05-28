Hulu Original Film PALM SPRINGS, Starring Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, to Premiere This July

The upcoming Hulu Original Film, PALM SPRINGS, starring Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg, is set to premiere on Hulu and in select drive-ins nationwide on Friday, July 10th.

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, of each other.

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher.

PALM SPRINGS is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara. The film is produced by Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers, and Chris Parker, and Gabby Revilla Lugo serves as executive producer. The film is produced by Limelight and Lonely Island Classics with Neon serving as the theatrical distributor.


