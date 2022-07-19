Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HUGH JACKMAN
Hugh Jackman to Lead Animated Hulu Series KOALA MAN

Koala Man received a straight-to-series order from Hulu in March of 2021.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Hugh Jackman will lead the voice cast of Hulu's new animated comedy series, Koala Man.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Jackman will star in the new series from Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Michael Cusack. He will play the role of Big Greg, who is known as the most well-liked man in the town of Dapto and the head of the town council. Being largely familliar with success, Big Greg makes men around him feel inadequate as providers.

Koala Man is an animated family comedy where the patriarch lives a not-so-secret identity of Koala Man, an Australian suburban superhero with no powers but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community.

From Michael Cusack, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, Koala Man continues Hulu's relationship with Justin Roiland and 20th Television Animation who are behind Hulu's hit adult animated Original series Solar Opposites.

Koala Man joins Hulu's growing slate of adult animated Original series including Solar Opposites, Crossing Swords, and the upcoming Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and Marvel's Hit Monkey.

Hugh Jackamn can currently be seen on Broadway as Harold Hill in the Music Man. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Mr. Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time. He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables in 2012.

Jackman has also voiced characters in Happy Feet and Flushed Away. Recently, he voiced a singing character on an episode of the Simpsons. Watch a clip of Jackman's musical number here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



