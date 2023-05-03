Hudson River Park Unveils 2023 Events Lineup Featuring Festivals, Live Music & More

Hudson River Park has unveiled its programming lineup for the 2023 season, with hundreds of free events announced from May through November. From the critically acclaimed Hudson River Dance Festival, Blues BBQ Festival and SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival, to live music, fitness classes, dance lessons, STEM programming, walking tours and more, visitors of all ages will find something to enjoy. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of Hudson River Park, and this season of free public programming is presented by Hudson River Park Friends, the Park's fundraising partner, and the generous support of its members and donors.

"Nothing makes us happier than seeing our visitors enjoying themselves on Hudson River Park's beautiful, landscaped piers," said Noreen Doyle, President & CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust. "Our 2023 calendar is filled with musical, science, dance, environmental and fitness programs designed to elicit smiles, sweat and tapping toes for every age group. We're grateful to Hudson River Park Friends for supporting our 25th anniversary programming season and for enriching the Park experience for our guests."

"From salsa to sunsets to sustainability, there are so many ways to enjoy Hudson River Park's 25th anniversary season of performing arts, outdoor fitness, volunteering, science education and environmental stewardship out on our four miles of piers," said Connie Fishman, Executive Director of Hudson River Park Friends. "We're so excited to sponsor another year of outstanding free programs and events in New York City's biggest water park."

The Park is offering even more dance classes this year, including Sunset Salsa, which transforms Pier 76 into a stunning dance floor under the city lights. For the first time this year, a full season of the incredibly popular Bollywood and Bhangra lessons will bring dance and physical fitness together at Pier 63. For music fans, Jazz at Pier 84, made possible by the Jazz Foundation of America, and Sunset on the Hudson will celebrate local talent all-season long, filling summer evenings with spectacular live music.

The crowd-favorite workout series, Healthy on the Hudson, is returning to the Park's scenic piers with a variety of classes for fitness enthusiasts, from yoga to HIIT workouts including at the newly opened Pier 57, presented by lululemon. Budding anglers can try their hand at catch and release fishing during Big City Fishing and for those looking to lend a hand in the Park, the Green Team hosts volunteer sessions throughout the year for members of the community to help beautify and maintain the Park's green spaces.

Environmental programming is expanding this year with the opening of the Pier 57 Discovery Tank, which features digital games and an environmental classroom that invites visitors of all ages to explore beneath the surface of the Hudson River. During Guided Gallery hours, visitors can play in this unique learning space to meet fascinating critters that call our local waterways home while exploring the river's ecosystem. The Park's Wetlab aquarium will offer opportunities to meet local wildlife face-to-face during Wetlab Look-ins. Laugh and learn with local STEM experts during the Ask a Scientist series which will be offered at both the Pier 57 Discovery Tank and Pier 40 Wetlab this year. And the interactive SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival will return on September 29thand 30th, bringing marine science to life through awesome experiments, local wildlife, science entertainment and more.

Visitors this year will have more public park space to enjoy than ever before. The two-acre rooftop park on Pier 57 is open to the public, offering breathtaking views of Hudson River Park and beyond, while the ground floor of the pier has been transformed into a year-round community space and culinary destination. The space now features Market 57, a food hall anchored by the James Beard Foundation with 15 local vendors; the Living Room, a sunlit gathering place with expansive views of the Park and Hudson River; and the Park's Discovery Tank.

Renovations are nearly complete on Chelsea Waterside Park which is set to open this spring and will feature a permanent picnic area, new public restrooms, turf field and alongside the newly reopened and expanded dog run with innovative canine-friendly water features. Later this year, Gansevoort Peninsula will open to the public with a resilient rocky sand bluff, kayak launch, sports field, dog run, adult fitness area, pedestrian promenades and a salt marsh on the northern edge. Pier 97 will also open in 2023, delivering an exciting playground, ball sports zone, overlook and sunset deck at the Park's northernmost public pier.

Through its programs and events, Hudson River Park aims to promote sustainability efforts, protect its extensive environmental landscape and educate the community about the Park's diverse ecosystem. In addition to the lineup of events announced for 2023, the Park is home to a variety of public open spaces, with plenty of activities and experiences for everyone, from restaurants and attractions to sports and lounge areas.

The full 2023 events lineup can be found below and for more information, visit hudsonriverpark.org/event.

HUDSON RIVER PARK 2023 EVENTS LINEUP

DANCE

Hudson River Dance Festival

June 8 & 9 | 7:00 PM | Pier 63 at W 23rd Street

Presented by Hudson River Park and The Joyce Theater, the Hudson River Dance Festival assembles some of today's most exciting dance companies for two spectacular free shows. Set against the stunning backdrop of sunset over the Hudson River, the two-day festival brings street dance, tap, ballet and modern dance to the Pier 63 lawn for an unforgettable performance. This year's lineup includes: Ayodele Casel, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, The Missing Element and the Paul Taylor Dance Company.

Sunset Salsa

Thursdays, June 1 - Aug 31 | 6:30 PM beginner lessons; 7:15 PM open dance | Pier 76 at W 34th Street

Make HRPK's Pier 76 into your own personal dance floor at Sunset Salsa! Every Thursday this season, dance the night away under the skyline with world-renowned dancer, instructor and producer Talía Castro-Pozo and her lineup of incredibly talented friends. Celebrated as "The Woman of Salsa" by Latina Magazine, Talía is trained in everything from Ballroom to Jazz.

Bollywood & Bhangra

Saturdays, June 3 - Aug 26 | 10:00 AM | Pier 63 at W 23rd Street

For the first time, Bollywood and Bhangra dance lessons will be offered throughout the summer season, and offers the perfect way to start your weekend. Originating in India, bhangra highlights rhythm, expression and passion through a high-energy folk dance with origins from Punjab in India and Pakistan. Dancers are invited to learn technique from New York City's Ajna Dance Company and the experience is adaptable to all levels and abilities. These lessons are also excellent as fitness classes!

MUSIC

Blues BBQ Festival

August 19 | 1:00 PM | Pier 76 at W 34th Street

Get ready for the best free music and food festival in Manhattan! This day-long festival invites exceptional blues artists to perform on our stage. Come for a Saturday filled with great food, great company and great music. All ages are welcome. Musicians and food and beverage lineup to be announced.

Sunset on the Hudson

Fridays, June 2 - September 1 | 7:00 PM | Pier 45 at Christopher Street

Sunset on the Hudson brings the sounds of summer right to Hudson River Park with established and emerging New York City-based artists featuring a wide range of genres. There's no better way to kick off the weekend than with an evening of spectacular live music and signature Hudson River Park sunset right on the riverfront. From brass to choral, bass and more, there is something for everyone. Bring your own picnic!

Jazz at Pier 84

Wednesdays, May 31 - August 30 | 7:00 PM | Pier 84 at W 44th Street

It wouldn't be summer in Hudson River Park without Jazz at Pier 84! Swing by Hell's Kitchen and join us in celebrating all things jazz, all summer long. As a spirited tribute to New York City's storied history, this series features local jazz legends with a lineup of free performances on Manhattan's riverfront. Presented by the Jazz Foundation of America.

FITNESS

Healthy on the Hudson

Weeknights, May 30 - September 1 | 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM, unless otherwise noted | Various locations

Turning the Park's most scenic spaces into riverfront gyms, Healthy on the Hudson offers a variety of fun, friendly and free fitness classes led by lululemon ambassadors. From guided meditation and refreshing yoga to high-intensity workouts, there's something for all skill levels to enjoy this summer. Registration is required for these classes and remember to bring your own mat! lululemon is the presenting sponsor of Healthy on the Hudson.

● Mondays: Meditation & Restorative Yoga | Pier 84 at W 44th Street

● Tuesdays: HIIT | Pier 25 at N Moore Street

● Wednesdays: Yoga/HIIT | Pier 57 at W 15th Street (8:00 AM)

● Wednesdays: Yoga | Pier 64 at W 24th Street

● Thursdays: HIIT | Pier 46 at Charles Street

● Fridays: Yoga | Pier 26 at N Moore Street

RIVER DISCOVERY

Discovery Tank

Check schedule for daily events | Pier 57

Dive into Hudson River Park's brand-new Discovery Tank which features interactive games and an environmental classroom for budding scientists of all ages. Explore beneath the surface of the Hudson River through immersive games to meet fascinating critters that call our local waterways home while learning about the environment. Stay tuned for an exciting schedule of events in the Discovery Tank including the following: Guided Gallery Hours, Science Trivia Nights, Sensory Science Classes, Nature-inspired Art Workshops, Lectures and more!

Big City Fishing

Thursdays, July 6 - August 24 | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM | Pier 26 at N Moore Street

Saturdays, July 8 - August 26 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Pier 51 at W 12 Street

Big City Fishing is back in Hudson River Park! Come drop a line during this free catch and release program all summer long. More than 200 species of fish are found in the Hudson River and its tributaries, including over 85 species within the Park's Estuarine Sanctuary waters. Anglers ages 5 and up are invited to participate in this program, with parental supervision required. The Park's River Project team provides all necessary equipment and an on-site fishing tutorial. Participation offered on a first come, first served basis.

Wetlab Look-ins

Sundays, June 4 - October 22* | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Tuesdays, June 6 - October 24 | 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Wednesdays, June 7 - October 25 | 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Saturdays, July 8 - August 26 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Meet Hudson River wildlife at the Wetlab, the Park's research aquarium that is free and open to the public. During Wetlab Look-ins, visitors can join a drop-in tour led by the Park's River Project team to learn more about fascinating local wildlife including oyster toadfish, lined seahorses and blue crabs. The Wetlab opens each year in June and features a rotating exhibit of fish and invertebrates that are collected in the Park as part of its ongoing Fish Ecology Survey. *no programs June 25, July 2, September 3, or October 8.

Meet the Fishes

Sunday, June 4 |11:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Join us for the annual opening of the Wetlab, the Park's seasonal research aquarium that is free and open to the public. See some of the Wetlab's first marine residents of the season collected by the Park's River Project as part of its ongoing Fish Ecology Survey. Uniquely, the Wetlab is representative of the species currently inhabiting the Hudson River and as water conditions change throughout the season, new species rotate into the tanks as others are released back into the river.

Park Tours

Thursdays, June to September | 6:00 PM | Locations vary, check hudsonriverpark.org for additional event information

Explore Hudson River Park during relaxing and informative walks focused on shoreline ecology, native plants, history and more. Take a tour of the Pier 26 Tide Deck, a rocky tidal marsh to learn about this special environment and the animals that inhabit our 400-acre Estuarine Sanctuary. Dig in to learn about sustainability during a visit to the Park's Compost Center. Hop aboard some of the fascinating historic vessels that are berthed in the Park for a behind-the-scenes tour while learning fascinating history. Be sure to check out our website for a full schedule of this year's tour themes and locations.

Ask a Scientist

Thursdays, June 8, July 20, September 21, November 30 | Locations vary, check hudsonriverpark.org for additional event information

Laugh and learn from local STEM experts during Ask a Scientist, programs designed especially for adults to enjoy. This year, the Park is teaming up with both Nerd Nite and Secret Science Club to offer this special series of informative and entertaining events. Engage in a live Q&A session with experts and invite your friends for an evening of science fun.

Release of the Fishes

October 26 | Pier 40 Wetlab at Houston St

Help the Park's River Project team return the Wetlab's fish residents to the Hudson River as the flowthrough aquarium closes for the season. River Project staff will teach visitors about the fish populations, lead kid-friendly activities and share the Park's research and education initiatives.

FAMILY

SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival

September 29 & 30 | All day | Pier 84 at W 44th Street

Come celebrate all things marine science during SUBMERGE! Join our River Project team and STEM experts across New York for two exhilarating days of interactive science, sharing the wonders and wildlife of New York City's coastal waters. SUBMERGE features awesome experiments, kid-approved entertainment and more! Stay tuned for more details. Email education@hrpt.ny.gov to learn more about the event.

Pumpkin Smash

November 4 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM | Location TBC

Ready for some post-Halloween fun? Bring jack-o-lanterns or uncarved pumpkins and squash, smash and smush them into compost to help keep the park beautiful, green and growing. Participants get fifteen minutes to break up gourds into the smallest pieces possible and then learn how composting works at the Park.

VOLUNTEER AT THE PARK

HRPK Green Team

April 8, April 22, May 6, May 20, June 10, June 24, July 15, August 5, September 16, October 28, November 18, December 9

Gain meaningful experience working with friends, community members and like-minded individuals looking to beautify and maintain the Park's picturesque waterside landscape. This program offers our community the opportunity to nurture their inner green thumb while improving public green space. Members of the Green Team work with the Park's seasoned horticulture staff and support planting, weeding, pruning, mulching, and other gardening activities. Locations and activities vary each month. Email volunteer@hudsonriverpark.org or call for more information: 347-515-2242.