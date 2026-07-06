Hot Tickets of the Week: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting July 6, 2026.

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Launch Production in Puerto Rico This Fall

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won three Tony Awards (Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design), and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography. The musical was the winner of three 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography.

Read More: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Performs 'Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Heathers: The Musical

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody. The cast currently includes Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; and Zan Berube as Heather Chandler.

Read More: Ava DeMary and Jeannette Bayardelle Join HEATHERS Off-Broadway

Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Read More: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Completes Their Mission at Broadway Sessions

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.

Read More: Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE