Herman Cornejo Joins The Catalyst Quartet For IMPACTO at The Met

On Wednesday, May 10, American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Herman Cornejo joins the Catalyst Quartet (The Met's 2022-23 Quartet in Residence) to perform a newly commissioned work set to music by Astor Piazzolla. Latin American composers have helped shape traditions in their homelands as well as abroad, cementing national sounds and movements from the world's preeminent concert stages. This program celebrates the expansive reach and impact of music by composers, both recognized and marginalized.

Program:

Antonio Carlos Gomes: Sonata de Cordas

Teresa CarreÃ±o: String Quartet in B minor

Miguel Bernal JimÃ©nez: Cuarteto Virreinal

Astor Piazzolla: Suite del Angel arr. Catalyst Quartet with Herman Cornejo (World Premiere)



The Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet-Karla Donehew Perez (violin), Abi Fayette (violin), Paul Laraia (viola), and Karlos Rodriguez (cello)-was founded by the Sphinx Organization. This is the final performance of their 2022-23 residency at The Met.