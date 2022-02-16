Harvey Fierstein to Speak at Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center about His Journey From Bensonhurst to Broadway

Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center will host actor, playwright and author Harvey Fierstein upon the release of his new memoir, I Was Better Last Night.

Fierstein, winner of four Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, will discuss his life not as the tragic story of a Jewish kid from Brooklyn rejected because he was fat and gay but as the triumph of turning addiction into stardom and proving that gay truths are universal.

"Harvey Fierstein turns a phrase into a novel," wrote Gloria Steinem about the book, which Andy Cohen called "a perfect reflection of him" full of heart, chutzpah. great stories. and tons of belly laughs."

Dr. Gady Levy, Executive Director of the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center said, "We tend to overuse the word icon for people who haven't earned that status, but Harvey is an icon, a man who represents the dreams of so many who often don't see themselves represented on stage, a man who broke barrier after barrier with bottomless wit, extraordinary intelligence and steadfast principle. We are honored to welcome him to the Streicker Center."

The event will be available both in-person and virtually on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 6:30pm. Registration is now open and includes a copy of the book.

As Harvey himself said, "Be a Mensch and come see me!"

For more information visit: https://www.emanuelnyc.org/streickercenter/