HANDS, KARL! To Premiere At 3AM Theatre

Award-winning playwright, actor and aerial clown Kati Schwartz is set to starsin a new solo production at 3AM Theatre in Long Island City.

In HANDS, KARL!, roommates Dave and Karl navigate the chaos of cohabitation in one performer's hilarious, heartfelt journey through friendship, frustration, and the small triumphs of daily life. With puppetry, aerial rope, and physical comedy, this solo show channels the spirit of Ernie and Bert to explore what it means to live with someone completely unlike yourself. It's a nostalgic, high-energy tribute to odd couples everywhere.

The show is performed by Kati Schwartz, directed by Elizabeth Munn, created by Kati Schwartz and Elizabeth Munn. The crew includes Caitlin Evans as a stagehand, lighting design by Kyle Driggs, set design by Harry Gross, prop construction by Kat Neufeld and voice-over by Logan Hurd.

The performance will take place on Friday, September 18th and 19th at 7:30pm at Cigar Lofts located at 920 35th Ave, Unit 3N Long Island City, NY. This performance is recommended for ages 6 and up. The run time is 60 minutes, not intermission. Ticket prices are $30.

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