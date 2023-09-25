Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke Team Up For Concert at Kupferberg Center for the Arts Next Month

Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato and acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke take the stage at Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College in their long-awaited concert, featuring music from their latest album, "Lean In."

This enchanting jazz performance will grace the LeFrak Concert Hall at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts, Queens College on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 PM, promising an unforgettable journey into the hearts and souls of two musical visionaries.

"Lean In" is not just an album; it's a story of two decades of connection, inspiration, and unwavering friendship between Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke, two soulmates of music. Released on May 19, 2023, the album is a collection of songs that speak of inspiration, reflection, wonder, and unity, encapsulating the unique bond shared by these two extraordinary artists.

Gretchen Parlato's Grammy-nominated vocal prowess, combined with Lionel Loueke's virtuoso guitar artistry, creates an intricate, infectious rhythm that captivates the soul. Together, they embark on a musical journey that seamlessly weaves together their distinct styles, resulting in a sound that is nothing short of magical—soothing yet joyful, radiant with light. In "Lean In," Parlato's love for Brazilian music and Loueke's deep West African roots converge to create a musical experience that transcends borders and resonates deeply with all who listen.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LeFrak Concert Hall at Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA)

Address: 153-49 Reeves Ave. Flushing NY 11367

Ticket Information: $35-45; No-fee tickets are available at KCA website: kupferbergcenter.org/event/parlato-loueke-duo/ or call KCA Box Office at (718) 793-8080