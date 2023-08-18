Green Space Unveils September 2023 Lineup

Green Space has revealed a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs. Take Root will present an evening of work by Hector Canonge and Catherine Cabeen on September 22nd and 23rd at 8pm and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on September 24th at 7pm.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 15th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers’ experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.



FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 18 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space’s Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

September 22nd and 23rd

8pm

About the Works

Hector Canonge: ODE TO THE WINDS

reflects on the passage of time and the temporality of our human existence. ODE TO THE WINDS is an introspection of one's limitations to carry out certain physical tasks while, at the same time, it explores notions of corporeality that are not bound by rapid dynamic actions, but instead by slow somatic gestures and compositions. ODE TO THE WINDS addresses liminal connections between our bodies, time and space as it is accompanied by sounds that tap into people’s biorhythms: heartbeat, breath, involuntary movements, and blood pressure among others. In the dance, Canonge weaves ancient traditional eastern practices with experimental dance to create an allegorical homage to nature, and in particular to wind, air, the force of life.

Catherine Cabeen: Exhale

is a new work by Catherine Cabeen celebrating the kinesthetic quality of emotions. A work for 3 dancers, Exhale explores how the rivers of emotional states we experience every day can get dammed by trauma, causing us to get stuck in habituated patterns that limit our engagement with life. Exhale then combines choreography, improvisation, and original text in an effort to support the body and mind to break down those dams and return to the flow of life.

About the Artists



Hector Canonge

is an American artist of Catalan and Bolivian descent. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Canonge spent his childhood in Bolivia, and grew up in New York City where he studied and forged his interdisciplinary practice. His performances reflect on identity, gender roles, and human displacement incorporating Butoh, experimental dance, and movement improvisation based on ancestral practices about energy and embodiment. Through his investigation of ancestral somatic expressions, he’s developed a performative corporeal theory presented in workshops and festivals around the world. Challenging the white box settings of a gallery or a museum, or intervening directly in public spaces, his performances mediate movement, endurance, and ritualistic processes. His dance projects have been presented in programs at Dixon Place, Triskelion Arts, Movement Research at the Judson Church, Boston Center for the Arts, Green Space, Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, BAAD, La Guardia Performing Arts Center, Queens Museum, Bronx Museum of the Arts, and La Mama among others. In the USA, Canonge’s work has been reviewed by The New York Times, Art Forum, Art in America, Hispanic Magazine, Hyperallergic, Turbulence, and New York Foundation for the Arts among others.



Catherine Cabeen

MFA, RSMT/E, is an artist and teacher based in NYC. She is a former dancer with the Bill T Jones/Arnie Zane Company (BTJ/AZ), the Martha Graham Dance Company, and Richard Move’s MoveOpolis!, among others. She directed Hyphen, an interdisciplinary performance company from 2009-2019. In 2011, the New York Times called Hyphen, “highly kinetic, complex… visually exquisite,” and “beautifully performed.” Cabeen currently performs with Kristina Berger in an ever-evolving, two-woman comedy show, Glitter in the Gutter (GIG), and in her own solo work. Cabeen is also a repetiteur for BTJ/AZ and an Associate Professor of Dance at Marymount Manhattan College where she teaches Graham technique, experiential anatomy, somatic practices, and a range of courses that explore 20th and 21st century dance history through the lens of race, gender, and social justice movements. Cabeen also teaches at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility through MMC’s prison education program. She is a certified yoga instructor, a Dynamic Embodiment Practitioner, and Mindfulness Meditation Teacher.

Fertile Ground

September 24th at 7pm

Barbara Mahler Dancers

RBDC

Catherine and Kaitlin Movement Collective

Mackenzie Nye

TRTCreations

Natalia Sanchez and Artists

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.

