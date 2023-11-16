Green Space Presents DIGGING IN GROUP COHORT As Part Of Fertile Ground New Works Showcase

Green Space has announced its artists residency program, Digging in Group.

D.I.G. will provide seven choreographers with an excellent opportunity to develop and share new work together during eight sessions, ending in a culminating Fertile Ground New Works Series performance on March 10th, 2024.

D.I.G. is about deepening the creative process while building relationships with fellow NYC choreographers and dancers. Each two-hour session will be moderated by a rotating member of the Green Space Advisory Board, including Chris Ferris, Aviva Geismar, Nicole McClam, Selma Trevino, and Artistic Director Valerie Green. During these sessions choreographers will present their work at various stages to their cohort, followed by a moderated peer discussion, enabling choreographers to receive informative feedback in a supportive environment.

The culminating performance for Digging in Group will consist of work that the cohort has been developing over the eight sessions, followed by final discussion moderated by Valerie Green - over wine - that integrates the choreographers, dancers, and audience members.

The 2023-2024 cohort:

Gary McCall

Jelani Taylor

Johnny Mathews III

Nikaio Thomashow

Laura Ardner

Lo Poppy

Taylor Hollingsworth

March 10, 2024

7pm

Tickets: $18 at the door and online HERE

Fertile Ground has supported emerging and established artists for 18 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 2000 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.