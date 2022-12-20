Green Space Announces January 2023 Events for TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this December. Take Root will present an evening of work by Rebecca Lloyd-Jones and Selma Trevino on January 20th and 21st, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists January 22nd.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 14th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

"Take Root, Green Space's monthly series is supporting established dance artists in disseminating their work to the public." -Lisa Jo Sagolla, The Dance Enthusiast

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 17 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.