Grace Aki Announces Three Acts Before Thirty: An art Exhibition in Three Parts

Grace Aki's pieces will be available for purchase at the opening night event and then available in person or via @graceakimadeit Instagram beginning May 7th. A portion of profits will benefit the AAPI Transportation Fund. Art can be collected or shipped following the conclusion of the exhibition, May 27th.

Medium: INK, Water Color, Mixed Media

Flyer photograph by Sylvie Rosokoff

MORE ABOUT Grace Aki: From Japanese and American Southern roots, Grace Aki has a taste for the culture. Her love of art through pop culture and the changing world around her is translated into paper mediums using watercolors and ink. This exhibition shows a visual diary from the pandemic lockdown, her love of film, television, and theatre, and a reflection of ever-changing self-worth. As a visual artist, storyteller, and writer she is using this opportunity of expression to benefit many of those hurting who need to feel seen. Grace is the solo performer and playwright of "to free a mockingbird." Her storytelling podcast, "Tell Me on a Sunday" recently featured a long-form storytelling episode entitled "Her Story" chronicling narcissistic abuse and freedom found in art and recovery during the pandemic. Grace's artwork is available on Etsy, her Instagram @graceakimade it, at Ponce City Market's Citizen Supply in Atlanta, and Lovelocked in Jersey City.

MORE ABOUT COMPERÉ COLLECTIVE: Compère Collective, is a community gallery space on Van Brunt Street in the heart of Red Hook. Compère Collective's mission is to nurture and host diverse artistic practices and thoughtful dialogue; understanding that art should be used as a catalyst for critical thinking. And it's much more than just a space.

MORE ABOUT NOONA'S ICE CREAM: Noona [nu-na] is a Korean word meaning big sister. It is a term of endearment and is most often used to refer to an older female that one admires and respects. Founder and ice cream noona is Hannah Bae, a pastry chef who appreciates good taste and started the company in the summer of 2016 to offer ice cream and dairy-free frozen desserts in a truly delicious and surprising way. With care and playful charm, all our product offerings are based on the diverse voices of Asian-Americans and aim to bring comfort with both surprising and familiar flavor combinations. Noona is based in Brooklyn, NY.

A portion of art sales profits will benefit the APPI Transporation Fund: "In December, the New York City Police Department reported that hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased 361% since 2020. In an effort to keep the community safe, the advocacy group Asian American Performers Action Coalition has teamed up with Indie Theater Fund/IndieSpace to distribute grants to Asian theater artists. These contributions will fund car rides to and from work at a time when public transportation might feel unsafe for many Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals." - Diep Tran Donate Directly Here

