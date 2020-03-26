Government Stimulus Package Will Help Unemployed Members of the Broadway Community

The government has officially passed the bill for a $2 trillion stimulus package, that will include help for unemployed members of the theater community.

The bill will include unemployment benefits for contract workers, freelancers, and other workers who fall under the "nontraditional" category. This includes members of the Broadway industry.

This means that Broadway performers, or other workers, who accepted a job but were unable to start due to the shutdown, will be able to file for unemployment. This includes people involved with the 16 Broadway shows set to open within the next month. Previously, these people would not be able to qualify for unemployment benefits.

The bill also includes an extension of unemployment benefits (39 weeks instead of 26, in most states), with recipients receiving a $600-per-week increase.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You