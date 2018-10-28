Go Behind The Scenes of I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS Tonight On Instagram

BroadwayWorld will be going behind the scenes of tonight's spooktacular show, I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters at (le) Poisson Rouge! The behind the scenes coverage will start at 9PM EST on Instagram!

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Danny Marin present I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters! Back after two years of SOLD OUT shows, Jay and his cast of kooky characters are celebrating Halloween Salem Style!

So Come Little Children and get taken away by your three favorite witches and a slew of Broadway talent including Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH, Spring Awakening), Andy Mientus (SMASH, Spring Awakening), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Mykal Kilgore (Encores! Songs For A World), dnd many more!

Get ready for an upbeat and eclectic set of tunes from Broadway to Pop to Rock. COME IN COSTUME and you might just win some fun prizes!

I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters plays (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker St) on Sunday, October 28, 2017 at 7pm and 9:45pm. There is a $20-$60 cover charge. Must be 18+ (Those under 18 can be admitted only if accompanied by a legal guardian.) Tickets and information are available at www.lpr.com.

