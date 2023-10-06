Gloria Estefan Teams Up With Michael Greif, Alex Lacamoire, Emily Estefan and Karen Zacarías On New Musical FIVE NOTES

Music icon Gloria Estefan has revealed that she is currently at work on a new original musical with her daughter, Emily Estefan.

Estefan will pen the music and lyrics for the new show titled Five Notes, written by Karen Zacarías.

The show boasts a star-studded creative team including Tony-nominated director Michael Greif and multiple Tony-winner Alex Lacamoire stepping in as music director. Ken Cerniglia is the show's dramaturg.

According to a post on the star's Instagram, the show is inspired by the Orquesta De Reciclados De Cateura and based on the award winning documentary “Landfill Harmonic,” telling a story that celebrates the power of music, resilience and community.

The show will Estefan's first trip back to the musical stage after the success of her 2015 bio-musical On Your Feet! which explored the life and career of Gloria and her husband Emilio Estefan.

Gloria Estefan is a seven-time Grammy Award winner, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and has been named one of the Top 100 greatest artists of all time by both VH1 and Billboard. Estefan's record sales exceed 75 million worldwide, making her the second best selling female latin artist in history and one of the best-selling female singers of all-time.