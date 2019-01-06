Glenn Close Wins the GOLDEN GLOBE for Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close has won the Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama award for her role of Joan Castleman in "The Wife" at the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards tonight at The Beverly Hilton.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the ceremony which is airing live coast to coast tonight, Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.

"The Wife" follows Joan and Joe Castleman, who after nearly forty years of marriage are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing. And where Joe enjoys his very public role as Great American Novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, grace, charm, and diplomacy into the private role of Great Man's Wife. Joe is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. Joe's literary star has blazed since he and Joan first met in the late 1950.

"The Wife" interweaves the story of the couple's youthful passion and ambition with a portrait of a marriage, thirty-plus years later--a lifetime's shared compromises, secrets, betrayals, and mutual love.

