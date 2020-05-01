Get to Know the Broadway Stars of Netflix's HOLLYWOOD: Patti LuPone!

This Friday, May 1, Netflix will debut their new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD. The series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown - no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Patti LuPone stars in the limited series as Avis Amberg, and we are taking a closer look at LuPone's career up until this point!

Patti LuPone was a part of the first graduating class of Juilliard's Drama Division in 1968. She graduated from Juilliard in 1972 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. After Julliard, LuPone made her Broadway debut in the 1973 play Three Sisters. She followed that up by starring in The Beggars Opera Measure For Measure and Scapin on Broadway, all in 1973.

In 1975, LuPone starred in the Broadway musical The Robber Bridegroom as Rosamund. She earned her first Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for this role. She subsequently starred in Edward II, The Time Of Your Life, Three Sisters, The Water Engine, and Working on Broadway between 1975-1978.

LuPone's breakout role was in the 1979 Original Broadway Production of the musical Evita, where she played Eva Peron. LuPone earned her first Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for this role!

Following Evita, LuPone starred in many on and off Broadway productions, including the 1984 revival of Oliver! In 1985, LuPone traveled overseas to London where she starred in the Original West End Production of Les Miserables as Fantine, which earned her the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

LuPone returned to Broadway in 1987 to star as Reno Sweeney in the Broadway Revival of Anthony Goes. Her role earned her the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and a nomination for Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

In 1993, LuPone returned to London to star in the Original West End Productino of Sunest Boulevard as Norma Desmond. LuPone returned to Broadway as a replacement in the 1996 production of Master Class. She then starred starred in the 1997 production of The Old Neighborhood and the 2001 revival of Noises Off.

LuPone starred as Mrs. Lovett in the 2005 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and as Rose in the 2008 Broadway Revival of Gypsy, which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

After Gypsy, LuPone went on to star in the Original Broadway Production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in 2012, The Anarchist in 2012, and War Paint in 2017.

Currently, LuPone plays Joanne in the Broadway revival of Company. She previously played that role on the West End in 2018, where she earned the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

On the film and television side, LuPone has had many roles during her career. She's had roles in films such as Driving Miss Daisy in 1989, Family Prayers in 1993, Heist in 2001, and Last Christmas in 2019. LuPone also starred on the ABC television series Life Goes On from 1989-1993 and had numerous guest-starring roles on shows like Frasier, Oz, Ugly Betty, 30 Rock, Glee, Girls, Penny Dreadful, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Pose.

Watch some video highlights from LuPone's career below!

Watch the Hollywood trailer:





