Garden Of Dreams Talent Show Returns To Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local Performers

The event is on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00PM.

Mar. 14, 2023  
The 15th edition of the annual Garden of Dreams Talent Show will take place at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00PM. More than 150 young people from the tri-state area, all facing major obstacles, will take the Great Stage at Radio City to showcase a variety of talents. The Garden of Dreams Talent Show is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved in advance at gardenofdreamsfdtn.org/talentshow2023.

"The Garden of Dreams Foundation uses the magic of MSG Entertainment's venues and properties to create unforgettable memories for families and communities in the tri-state area that need it most, and the annual Talent Show is one of the incredible ways by which we do that," said Rich Constable, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact at MSG Entertainment. "Over its 15 editions, the Talent Show has given more than 2,500 young people the opportunity to live out their dreams and perform on stage at Radio City."

"The annual Talent Show is dear to my heart, as both a musician and someone who has faced adversity - the joy it creates and impact it makes on our young people and in our communities cannot be overstated," said Talent Show Creative Director and Garden of Dreams Foundation board member Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of RUN DMC. "These kids are already hard at work to bring audiences the best show yet, and I encourage everyone to attend on April 19. You won't want to miss it!"

The 2023 Talent Show will feature vocal performances of both original and beloved songs from various music genres, dance numbers, instrumental performances, monologues, and more. The 22 acts are made up of young people from 22 of the Foundation's 29 partner organizations, including Make-a-Wish, Children's Aid, Children's Village, Covenant House, Cohen Children's Medical Scenter, Hackensack University Medical Center, SCAN-Harbor, and more.

Over the years, an incredible lineup of celebrities and athletes have participated in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show - from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event - including Whoopi Goldberg, Henrik Lundqvist, Alicia Keys, Adam Graves, Sara Bareilles, John Starks, Remy Ma, Miguel, Papoose, Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe, Darryl McDaniels, Caleb McLaughlin, ASAP Rocky, Gaten Matarazzo, and more. To recognize and honor those who embody the spirit of the Garden of Dreams Foundation and actively participate in its mission, the Foundation established the annual Hero Award, which was most recently presented to legendary actor and comedian Tracy Morgan at the 2022 Talent Show.

In partnership with MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports, the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit charity, provides young people in our communities with life-changing access to educational and skills opportunities, mentoring programs and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy. The Foundation focuses on young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted more than 400,000 young people and their families.




