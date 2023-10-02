Gaelic Storm and The High Kings Come to Town Hall in March 2024

Chart topping Celtic band Gaelic Storm and internationally Irish folk group The High Kings will perform at New York's Town Hall on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $55, $75, $95 and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, October 6 at 10:00AM.

Multi-national, Celtic juggernaut Gaelic Storm grows stronger with each live performance, and as you can imagine, after two decades and over 2000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, Go Climb a Tree, their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers. The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it's a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans, but it's best summed up in the words of Patrick Murphy: “The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We're here for them.”

The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O' Brien. The High Kings formed in June 2007 when Brian, Darren, Finbarr and former member Martin Furey were asked to join a brand-new Irish ballad group by David Kavanagh after he had noticed a gap in the market for a band specializing in traditional Irish music. It didn't take long during their first studio rehearsal for them to realize that the way their individual voices blended together meant that they were onto something special. The High Kings play 13 instruments between them, creating the unique sound and atmosphere that they still showcase to this day.