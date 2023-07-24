GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Sets DVD & Digital Release Following Paramount+ Cancellation

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES SEASON ONE arrives on Digital July 24, from Paramount Home Entertainment. This prequel series to the Oscar and Golden Globe nominated cult classic, Grease, will be exclusively available for home entertainment.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES will also be available on DVD November 7, with over 30 minutes of special features. Pre-order available now!

The digital and DVD release will be the only way to view the musical series following its cancellation and removal from Paramount Plus.

Starring Emmy Nominee Jackie Hoffman (Garden State) as Vice Principal McGee, Marisa Davila (“I Am Not Okay with This”) as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Tricia Fukuhara (Queenpins) as Nancy, Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) as Cynthia, Shanel Bailey (“The Equalizer”) as Hazel, Johnathan Nieves (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”) as Richie, Jason Schmidt (“FBI: Most Wanted”) as Buddy, Madison Thompson (“Ozark”) as Susan and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (“When They See Us”) as Wally.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES was written, and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Transparent”), who also served as showrunner and directed. Marty Bowen executive produced for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produced, and Alethea Jones (“Made For Love,” “Dollface,” “Evil”) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produced. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produced via PICTURESTART, and the series was also produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music by Grammy award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter. The series was produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Season One Synopsis:

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES tells the origin story of the infamous 50’s girl gang. It’s 1954, four years before the original Grease, and the moral panic over juvenile delinquency, sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll in Rydell is reaching a fever pitch and the adults are desperate to get control. Enter four outcast teenage girls who band together to become rebels with a cause. Together they’ll shake Rydell out of the silent 50’s and into the new rock n’ roll era.

About Paramount Home Entertainment

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide.

The PHE division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles.

PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.