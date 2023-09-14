Full Lineup Set for 10th Anniversary Edition of Hudson Valley Dance Festival

The full lineup of diverse and immersive dance is set for the 10th anniversary of Hudson Valley Dance Festival, bringing modern, tap, contemporary and ballet to the heart of the Hudson Valley on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY. The annual festival, which has performances at 2 pm and 5 pm, is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are available at dradance.org.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival helps provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those living with HIV/AIDS or facing other debilitating illnesses. Broadway Cares supports a safety net of services in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 15 organizations in the Hudson Valley.

Just added to this year's festival lineup are:

- Celebrated performer, choreographer and artist Holly Curran with an excerpt from her breathtaking balletic piece Half-Light performed by Dwayne Brown and Amber Neff, Pointe Magazine nominee for Standout Performance of 2022

- Doug Varone & Dancers, a company led by Hudson Valley-based choreographer Doug Varone that explores the blurred lines between human movement and dancerly prowess, with a spirited duet set to the music of Janis Joplin

- FJK Dance, a contemporary company that supports cross-cultural dialogue and challenges stereotypes, led by Fadi J Khoury, who brings his Middle Eastern identity and stories to the stage

- Celebrated choreographer and Broadway actor Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) sharing Love Lines, an excerpt of his full-length work When We Touch, brought to life by Broadway's Gabriel Hyman (Bob Fosse's Dancin') and Stephen Hernandez (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)

These companies and performers join the previously announced lineup of modern company Alison Cook Beatty Dance; Black and female-led hub for dance performance EMERGE125; internationally renowned contemporary company Parsons Dance; Broadway veteran Corey John Snide with a world premiere tap number; and The Verdon Fosse Legacy with a trio of short dances originally performed by Gwen Verdon.

An extremely limited number of $40 tickets remain available. Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits. Get tickets at dradance.org.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival transforms a 19th-century warehouse on the banks of the Hudson River into a picturesque and foliage-studded performance venue, creating a distinctively Hudson Valley setting for art and expression. The festival began in 2013 as a single performance at Historic Catskill Point. It has since grown into an annual audience favorite for the Hudson Valley region, raising nearly $1.2 million through nine iterations.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times.

Among the 470 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 15 in the Hudson Valley: Albany Damien Center and Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind, Columbia County Recovery Kitchen andColumbia-Greene Community Foundation in Hudson; Catskill Food Pantry, Community Hospice and Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Hudson Valley SPCA in New Windsor; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance and atyoutube.com/DRA.