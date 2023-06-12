French-Language Premiere of WAITRESS is Coming to Montreal in 2024

WAITRESS, which has already sold over 5 million tickets worldwide, will be adapted and performed in French for the first time during the summer of 2024! The musical will premiere at Théâtre St-Denis in Espace St-Denis beginning June 22, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. WAITRESS will then move to Salle Albert-Rousseau in Quebec City.

After receiving rave reviews from around the world (USA, UK, Ireland,, Argentina, Japan, Denmark, Poland and Philippines) and numerous honours, including four Tony Award nominations (one of which was for Best Musical) this touching, funny yet thoughtful show skillfully moves audiences from laughter to tears. Take some sugar, flour and butter, add a cup of female solidarity, a teaspoon of friendship and a generous pinch of love, and voilà! These are the simple ingredients of the Broadway musical WAITRESS's success since 2015.

The show's Broadway creators have entrusted the rights for the world premiere of the first-ever, French-language version of WAITRESS to Quebec, soldifying once more Juste pour rire's position as leading producer of musicals in the province. The Quebec production team will work closely with the original show's creators to ensure that this favourite of both audiences and the musical theatre industry will be presented in summer 2024 in its original version. The cast and production team will be announced in the fall.

"We are thrilled to be working with Barry & Fran Weissler and Alecia Parker, from the National Artists Management Company in New York, to offer our audiences the original Broadway production but in our own language and with local artists! We are convinced that Quebec audiences will identify with this feel-good musical!" - Patrick Rozon, Chief Creative Officer Groupe Juste pour rire



"We are so grateful to Juste Pour Rire for their commitment to bringing WAITRESS to Montreal. We can't wait to share the first French translation of this beautiful musical with Quebec audiences. Sucre, beurre, farine!" - Barry & Fran Weissler, National Artists Management Company

WAITRESS tells the story of waitress Jenna who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Thanks to the support of her fellow waitresses, and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Will Jenna find the recipe for happiness? Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose, and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have been created only by women. The talented Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave) wrote the words and music. The book was written by Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam, Stepmom), the play was choreographed by Lorin Latarro (Into The Woods, Mrs. Doubtfire) and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Jagged Little Pill).



"It is absolutely thrilling to see Waitress find its way to new audiences around the world," says Sara Bareilles. "For our beloved show to be performed in Montreal and in French is an honor. It will bring new dimension and depth and I can't wait to see how this story, which means so much to me, resonates with the incredible people in Quebec and beyond." - Sara Bareilles, winning singer/songwriter

Since 2003, the company has produced 18 musicals that have delighted over a million spectators across Quebec. Juste pour rire has revived the greatest Broadway classics - including Grease and Annie as well as Footloose and Mary Poppins - in French-language versions crafted by Quebec creators. The company was the first to produce several of Broadway's greatest musicals in French, including Chicago, Rent and now WAITRESS. And let's not forget that the musical HAIR, starring Philippe Touzel, Kevin Houle and Éléonore Lagacé, opens at Théâtre St-Denis on Friday. Eleven additional dates have also been announced, from July 12 to 23. Join the party and don't miss this show, which promises to be the hit of summer 2023!