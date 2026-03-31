Franklin & Marshall College to Rename Green Room Theatre for James Lapine

Franklin & Marshall College is renaming its Green Room Theatre the James Lapine Theater in tribute to one of the college's most accomplished performing arts graduates. Lapine graduated from Franklin & Marshall in 1971.

President Andrew Rich shared, "James Lapine is a giant of the theater. He is one of our nation’s most gifted authors, playwrights, and directors, and an inspiration for generations of young people... We are thrilled to honor him with the James Lapine Theater at F&M. The updated theater will be a place for current and future Diplomats who dream of bringing their own visions to stage and screen.”

About James Lapine

James Lapine is an American stage director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He has won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times, for Into the Woods, Falsettos, and Passion.

James Lapine’s Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George (1984; director and bookwriter), Into the Woods (1987; director and bookwriter), The Diary of Anne Frank (1997; director), Golden Child (1998; director), Dirty Blonde (2000; director and conceiver), Amour (2002; director), Passion (2004; director and bookwriter), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (2005; director), Sondheim on Sondheim (2010; director and conceiver), Annie (2012; director), Act One (2014; director and adapter), Falsettos (2016; director and bookwriter), and Flying Over Sunset (2021; director and book).