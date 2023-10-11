Former Casting Executive Dana Theodoratos Joins The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute as Head of Talent

Theodoratos supervised the casting of critically acclaimed The CW hit series such as RIVERDALE, ALL AMERICAN, THE FLASH, SUPERGIRL, THE 100, and JANE THE VIRGIN.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Former Casting Executive Dana Theodoratos Joins The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute as Head of Talent

 The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute (West Hollywood, CA and New York, NY) has hired Dana Theodoratos as the new Head of Talent, a role which was recently created to consult on transitioning the Institute’s talent from students to professional actors in the film and television community.
 
In her new position, Theodoratos will produce an annual Actors of the Institute Talent Showcase and act as the talent and casting liaison who oversees the development of a unique casting database of the Institute’s top talent to put forth to the casting community. Theodoratos will also spearhead an industry-wide 

Artistic Director David Lee Strasberg said, “The future of educating actors lies just as much in what happens outside the classroom as it does in the traditional classroom training. I know Dana can keep us on the cutting edge of what it means to train an actor. As my dad, Lee Strasberg, said, ‘Talent is not enough.’”
 
Theodoratos was most recently Executive Vice President of Talent & Casting at The CW Television Network. She led the charge in discovering some of TV’s biggest stars, casting actors on every television pilot and series at the network for more than 20 years.
 
“I’ve spent the better part of my career championing emerging talent, which is what I love to do most, and am so excited to get to work with David and all of the incredible new talent coming out of the prestigious Strasberg Institute,” said Theodoratos.
 
She supervised the casting of critically acclaimed The CW hit series such as RIVERDALE, ALL AMERICAN, THE FLASH, SUPERGIRL, THE 100, and JANE THE VIRGIN, for which the breakout star Gina Rodriguez received a Golden Globe win. She also co-supervised casting on the CW mega hits GOSSIP GIRL, THE VAMPIRE DIARIES, and NIKITA, starring international action star Maggie Q.
 
From 2002 to 2006, Theodoratos served as Vice President, Talent & Casting at The UPN Television Network, where she supervised casting on several one-hour dramas, and both multi-camera and single camera comedies. There she had a hand in discovering the network’s breakout talent such as Kristen Bell, star of the critically acclaimed series VERONICA MARS, and Christina Hendricks in the UPN series KEVIN HILL. From 1999 to 2002, Theodoratos was the Manager of Casting at Michael Ovitz’s television studio Artists Television Group. She worked closely with producers to assemble the casts of several acclaimed television pilots and series.
 
Theodoratos lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.
 
For more information on the legendary Strasberg Institute, visit Click Here.
 




