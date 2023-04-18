Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flushing Town Hall Awards Over $150,000 in Awards to Queens-based Artists and Cultural Organizations

The funds will be split across 40 organizations and 15 individual artists awarded $2,500 each.  

Apr. 18, 2023  
Flushing Town Hall has announced that it has awarded $156,032 in grant funding as part of the Statewide Community Regrants program in collaboration with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The funds will be split across 40 organizations and 15 individual artists awarded $2,500 each.

The grant winners were honored in a private ceremony at Flushing Town Hall on April 13. Elected officials speaking at the ceremony included Assemblymember Ron Kim (District 40), Assemblymember Jessica González Rojas (District 34), and Shane Miller from the Office of NYC Councilmember Sandra Ung (District 20). Veronica Tsang, Board President of Flushing Town Hall, Ellen Kodadek, Executive & Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall and Megan White, Deputy Director of Programs of NYSCA (New York State Council on the Arts) also delivered speeches that evening.

Flushing Town Hall was first named an NYSCA regranting partner for Queens County in 2022, and this year, the organization was able to distribute an additional $40,000 in regrants to artists across the borough.

The Arts Grants for Queens administered by FTH will fund arts and culture projects created and presented in Queens, with the aim to enrich and enliven the community and provide support for artists and arts organizations based in the borough.

"We are tremendously grateful to NYSCA for this opportunity to re-grant funding to Queens-based artists and arts organizations, and are appreciative for this year's increase in funding for the Borough," says Ellen Kodadek, Executive & Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. "We were founded in 1979 as an Arts Council (Flushing Council on Culture and the Arts) and continuing to support Queens' artists is one of Flushing Town Hall's greatest joys."

"Flushing Town Hall works hard to support aspiring and professional artists with an array of services," says Dan Bamba, Director of Arts Services at Flushing Town Hall. "In addition to the NYSCA regrants, artists can apply for Space Grants to develop their work in our facilities, and they can learn about the business needs of artists-with topics ranging from fundraising to marketing to bookings-in our Artist Professional Development Conversations series."

With guidelines provided by NYSCA, this year's Arts Grants for Queens recipients were chosen by an independent peer panel of artists, cultural workers, and Queens community stakeholders. The grantees consist of artists and organizations creating and presenting arts and culture projects that will enrich and enliven the cultural fabric of the Queens community.

Two of this year's individual artist grant recipients include, among others:

  • Cecilia Lim

"From Queens to Our Motherlands" will bring together Queens-based BIPOC women and femme artists and cultural workers ages 35-49 of multiple disciplines (visual arts, dance, writers, etc.) to produce a zine.

"Reading the River" is a sculptural installation that explores our relationship with NYC's waterways by incorporating shredded copies of five poems and one essay written from the 19th through the 21st centuries.

Two of this year's organizations to receive grants include, among others:

"Stories in the Moment: Our Portraits," is a dance project designed to amplify the voices of people living with dementia in Forest Hills. The project will bring together Queens and NYC-based artists with people living with dementia and care partners in Forest Hills through dance and storytelling in collaboration with the Queens Community House.

The "Art Play: Activating Connections" project builds on Project Attica's work from this past year, strengthening low-income communities of color in Queens through artivism workshops and mural-making creations that provide recreation and promote unity. Involved neighborhoods include Jamaica, Corona, and Jackson Heights.

For the full list of this year's recipients, visit: https://flushingtownhall.org/2023-agq-grantees.php

This program is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, Statewide Community Regrants Program (formerly the Decentralization program) with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Flushing Town Hall is a not for profit organization and receives major support in 2022 from the National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature; New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim; The City of New York, Mayor Eric Adams; New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo; Queens Borough President Donovan Richards; The New York City Council, Speaker Adrienne E. Adams and New York City Council Members Sandra Ung, Tiffany Caban, Shekar Krishnan, Linda Lee, Vickie Paladino, Lynn Schulman, and Jessica Won; Howard Gilman Foundation, Booth Ferris Foundation, Guru Krupa Foundation, Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation.

To view current donor lists, please visit www.flushingtownhall.org/donor-listings





