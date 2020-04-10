Flashback Video: Stephen Schwartz Career Retrospective at Paper Mill Playhouse

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In 1997, Paper Mill Playhouse held a Stephen Schwartz career retrospective on the set of Children of Eden.

Paper Mill has now released video of the event, as part of its special live streaming event from their Humanities Symposium Program, Straight from the Paper Mill Playhouse Vault.

The event was hosted by Robert Johanson; with Music Direction by Danny Kosarin.

It features performances by Stephanie Mills, Adrian Zmed, Capathia Jenkins, Darius DeHaas, Kelly Rabke, Sheetal Ghandi, Paul Iocono, various Children of Eden cast members and Stephen Schwartz himself speaking, singing and playing.

Watch the full video below!





