Flashback Video: Sheridan Smith Performs 'We'll Meet Again'

Sheridan Smith took to Twitter to share a flashback video of herself singing 'We'll Meet Again.'

Given the circumstances I thought this might be apt, and might cheer some folk up," she writes. "It makes me happy when the veterans sing along. Wishing you all love and strength at this difficult time."

Watch the video below!

Sheridan Smith most recently reprised her smash hit performance in the role of Fanny Brice. Her other theatre work includes A Midsummer Night's Dream (Michael Grandage Company at the Noel Coward Theatre), Hedda Gabler (Old Vic), Flare Path (Theatre Royal Haymarket - Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress, Evening Standard Theatre Award and Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress), Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Tinderbox (Bush Theatre), The People are Friendly (Royal Court) and Into the Woods (Donmar Warehouse).

For television, her credits include Clean Break, Ratburger, The Moorside Project, Blackwork, The C Word, Cilla, The Widower, The 7.39, Dates, Mr Stink, Mrs Biggs (BAFTA Award for Best Actress), Accused, Scapegoat, Little Crackers, Jonathan Creek, Gavin & Stacey, Larkrise to Candleford, Grown Ups, Love Soup, Two Pints of Larger and a Packet of Crisps, The Royle Family and Wives and Daughters; and for film, The More You Ignore Me, The Huntsman, Powder Room, Quartet, Tower Block and Hysteria.

She released her self-titled debut albumSheridan in November 2017 and embarked on a subsequent sell out tour.





