Film Adaptation of THE HUMANS Will Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, and Richard Jenkins are set to star.
A film adaptation of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play The Humans will open at Toronto International Film Festival.
The film has released a first-look photo, featuring Jenkins and Yeun. See it here:
Stephen Karam's World Premiere adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning multi-generational family drama, THE HUMANS, comes to #TIFF21. Starring @steveyeun, @BeanieFeldstein, Richard Jenkins, @amyschumer, Jayne Houdyshell, and June Squibb. https://t.co/1ml813XcF2 pic.twitter.com/7jZHfpRPQB- TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 28, 2021
In The Humans, breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night. Soon, family tensions reach a boiling point... and the hilarity, heart and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed.
The play opened on Broadway in 2016 after an off-Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company. It won the Tony Award for Best Play; Reed Birney and Jayne Houdyshell took home acting awards, and David Zinn won for best scenic design.
It was also a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
More information including the full schedule for the Toronto International Film Festival will be released in August.
Photo Credit: TIFF