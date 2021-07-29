Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Humans- Movie
Film Adaptation of THE HUMANS Will Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, and Richard Jenkins are set to star.

Jul. 29, 2021  
A film adaptation of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play The Humans will open at Toronto International Film Festival.

The film has released a first-look photo, featuring Jenkins and Yeun. See it here:

In The Humans, breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night. Soon, family tensions reach a boiling point... and the hilarity, heart and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed.

The play opened on Broadway in 2016 after an off-Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company. It won the Tony Award for Best Play; Reed Birney and Jayne Houdyshell took home acting awards, and David Zinn won for best scenic design.

It was also a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

More information including the full schedule for the Toronto International Film Festival will be released in August.

Photo Credit: TIFF


