Farah Siraj Comes to Joe's Pub Next Month

WMI Honorary Board Member and Jordan's Musical Ambassadress, Farah Siraj will return to NYC in April with an evening at Joe's Pub. Siraj balances a career that spans the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Farah has performed at some of the world's most prestigious venues and represents Jordan annually on United Nations World Peace Day.

Farah currently leads an ethnically diverse quintet of Arabian Flamenco Jazz, with world-class musicians from the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and South America, including music from all four regions. Farah and her band have toured the Middle East, India, Europe the United States, and South America with sold-out concerts in all four regions. During her tour of India, Farah shared the stage with one of India's most renowned composer, A.R. Rahman, performing "Zariya" live on MTV. The song hit #1 in the music charts in India and the Middle East. Farah will be peforming music from her album, Dunya, hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as "vivacious Arabian flamenco jazz."

As a humanitarian, Farah focuses on raising awareness about the consequences of war and violence, and advocates for the rights of women, refugees, and animals. In recognition of her humanitarian efforts, Farah was invited to perform at the United Nations Humanitarian Awards, and her music was played before the United Nations Security Council before passing legislation regarding the genocide in Darfur. Farah approaches music as a medium for peace and as a way to amplify the voices of people around the world who need to be heard. Farah also joined us for a WMI Plus At Home session where she shared music and chatted with journalist Tom Pryor about her musical and humanitarian work (video).

The WOMEN'S VOICES series celebrates the role that female artists play in the preservation and promotion of their respective cultures and traditions.