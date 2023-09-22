FROZEN, ANASTASIA, JERSEY BOYS & More Set for Tuacahn's 2024 Season

Tuacahn has revealed its 2024 season featuring five productions that have never before graced the Tuacahn stages.



It’s a season that offers something unforgettable for everyone with Disney’s Frozen, Anastasia and Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre.



Coming in hot as the highly anticipated and most recently solidified in the lineup, Jersey Boys will soon fill the red rock canyon with the sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a more family-friendly version of the original script.



“The writers and producers of Jersey Boys have given us a PG script, for those who may be worried about the language from the original Broadway show,” said Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn. “It still has all the same great music. You really don’t miss anything.”



Written as a bio musical about a group responsible for one of the greatest collections of songs ever created by an American musical group, Jersey Boys has all the musical nostalgia one can hope to hear, and a story that will have audiences positively enthralled.



“It’s such as well-written show,” said Shari Jordan, associate artistic producer for Tuacahn. “We feel like this really fills the request we get from our patrons who don’t always want to see a show that is geared more toward children.”



Kicking things off for the 2024 summer season, the desert heat of southern Utah will be getting a wintry facelift when Disney’s Frozen casts a spell on the Tuacahn stage.



Announced back in April to a flurry of enthusiasm, fans are clamoring to see one of Disney’s most popular productions brought to life in the Tuacahn Amphitheatre in a way that’s never been done before.



Based on the hit 2013 animated feature film, Disney’s stage adaptation of Frozen features a book by the film’s co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee, and songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez who penned brand-new music for the stage. The musical production has been on Broadway and is currently on a national tour, but this will be the first time it is released to regional theaters to put their own unique stamp on how this magical story looks and feels.



“Being one of the first regional theaters in the country to get Frozen is super exciting,” Jordan said. “We are so fortunate that Disney wants us to produce a show that plays to the many strengths Tuacahn has to offer, while still staying true to the Frozen brand and Disney name.”



Playing alongside Disney’s Frozen is the moving and majestic legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia in Anastasia.



“When I saw this on Broadway, I knew it would be perfect for us,” Jordan said.



This musical also holds a special place in the hearts of many in the Tuacahn family as it was originally choreographed by the late Peggy Hickey, a longtime friend and director at Tuacahn.



“We’re hiring someone to re-create her choreography for us, so it’s like a little piece of Peggy will still be with us,” Jordan said.



Rounding out the 2024 season, the Indoor Hafen Theatre will once again be home to two professional productions: Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical.



“Ring of Fire is similar to Million Dollar Quartet and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story in that all the instruments are played live on stage by a team of unbelievably talented actor musicians,” Anderson said. “We have really tried to push the indoor show toward more of an adult audience, and this is another fantastic way to appeal to that demographic.”



When it comes to audience appeal, few productions are quite so beloved around the holiday season as the classic Charles Dickens story of A Christmas Carol.



“It’s such a tradition for so many people,” Jordan said of the 2024 holiday show. “This is actually Alan Menken’s production of A Christmas Carol that includes several big production numbers and so many delightful extras.”



On the whole, the team at Tuacahn couldn’t be more excited about the 2024 season.



“Next year will be the culmination of a lot of ideas that we’ve been working on to make Tuacahn even better,” Anderson said. “And if you’re wondering how we’re going to recreate winter in the middle of St. George summer, come out and see; we’re going to amaze you!”



Season packages for the 2024 season will be on sale for current season package holders as early as Sept. 21, and will be available for general purchase during the Black Friday Sale on Nov. 1. Single ticket sales for 2024 go on sale in early February. For best seats and prices, check out all the season package options at Click Here or call the box office at 435-652-3300.

