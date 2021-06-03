FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Will Return Off-Broadway This Summer Before Embarking on a National Tour

Click Here for More Articles on Friends! The Musical Parody

Friends! The Musical Parody, the unauthorized sendup of the iconic tv series, will kick off a national tour with a limited off-Broadway engagement July 19-Sept. 19, 2021 at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

After the off-Broadway run concludes, the show will hit the road for its North American Tour hitting 52 cities, starting in San Antonio and including Dallas, Morristown, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Atlanta, San Diego, Anaheim, Seattle and more.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV's Friends, celebrating the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. It's a seemingly typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride with beautiful hair enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Songs include:

"495 Grove Street - How Can We Afford This Place?"

"How You Doin'?" - Joey

"We Were On A Break!" - Ross

"Oh. My. God. It's Janice!" - Janice

"Will They or Won't They?" - Ross and Rachel

"The Ballad of Fat Monica"

"Could I BE Anymore...In Love with You" - Chandler

"The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode"

"We'll Always Be There For You"

For tickets and more information, visit http://friendsparodyontour.com/.