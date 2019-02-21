FREEZE FRAME: Betsy Wolfe, Joanna Gleason & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Feb. 21, 2019  

Earlier today, Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason (March 1-22); Tony nominee Rebecca Luker and Deborah Grace Winer (March 24); and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (March 7), Betsy Wolfe (March 6-9) previewed selections from their upcoming engagements at Feinstein's/54 Below. Check out a sneak peek from the big day below and check back later for complete coverage!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Rebecca Luker, Joanna Gleason, Betsy Wolfe and Deborah Grace Winer during the Press Preview at Feinsteins/54 Below on February 21, 2019 in New York City.

