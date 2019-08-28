FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Cast to Appear at Pop-Up Event

[the art project] - a one-day-only gallery event - will welcome cast members of the Broadway limited engagment - Freestyle Love Supreme - Andrew Bancroft, Aneesa Folds, ASHLEY PÉREZ FLANAGAN and KAILA MULLADY are set to perform a special presentation at the pop-up art installation taking place in Tribeca at Town Stages (221 West Broadway) on September 8, 2019. Presented by the non-profit organization founded by Stephanie Klemons (Associate Choreographer of the Broadway musical HAMILTON) - KATIE'S ART PROJECT - will hold two gallery showings at 3pm and 7pm. Between showings, Katie's Art Project will host a VIP Reception, starting at 6pm, where VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with the FLS group and other special guests. Tickets on sale now.

As previously announced, [the art project] will feature KAP's latest single - "Stronger Now" - written and performed by Ari Afsar, along with the works of NY Times Best Selling Photographer, Jordan Matter, dance troupe - Think Tank NYC and interior design artist Jaime Verizan of Broadway Botanist, among others.

A silent auction with exclusive offerings is also among the event highlights.

"Katie's Art Project is an organization that I created to honor the memory of my best friend, Katie Andryca. Before her passing, Katie was able to leave behind pieces of art that she created throughout her battle with cancer. Through the years we have treasured hearing her voice through those works. Today, my heart is warmed by the generosity of my NYC artist friends and family who have joined me on the journey to create art with other young people facing life-threatening illness. [the art project] single-handedly funds almost an entire year of programming. We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind event back to the incredible Town Stages." - Stephanie Klemons

For tickets ($50-150) and additional information, please visit: www.katiesartproject.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You