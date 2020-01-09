FOSSE/VERDON, FROZEN 2 Among Nominees for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards - See Full List!
The Guild of Music Supervisors announced today the nominees of their landmark 10th annual award ceremony celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers. Crowning the evening will be this year's Icon Award honoree composer and lyricist Burt Bacharach. Bacharach will join industry legend Bob Hunka who will receive the organization's prestigious Legacy Award. Bacharach and Hunka will receive their honors at the 10th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards taking place on Wednesday, February 6th at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.
This year's motion picture nominees include Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Frozen II, Aladdin, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Hustlers, Judy, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Wild Rose, and The Farewell, among others, while television categories include acclaimed series like Euphoria, Fosse/Verdon, GLOW, Russian Doll, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Deadwood: The Movie, and Native Son. Film trailer nominations include Joker (Teaser), Wonder Woman 1984, The Goldfinch, Bombshell (Trailer 1), and When They See Us. In the games category, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Death Stranding were highlighted as nominees. Apple, Nike, Lyft, Google Pixel and more were among the nominees in the advertising category.
Songwriters, Artists and Music Supervisors together will be recognized for the Best Song Written And/Or Recorded For Film / Television categories. This year's nominees include "Spirit" from The Lion King, "One Little Soldier" from Bombshell, "Into The Unknown" from Frozen II, "Glasglow (No Place Like Home)" from Wild Rose, and "Don't Call Me Angel" from Charlie's Angels for the film category and "All These Things That I've Done" from A Million Little Things, "Invisible Ink" from This Is Us, "Jenny of Oldstrones" from Game of Thrones, "On a Roll" from Black Mirror, and "Something Stupid" from BETTER CALL SAUL for the television category.
See the full list of nominees below!
"In 10 short years we have progressed from 4 awards given out at a brunch on Grammy Morning, to an event at The Wiltern with 16 trophies awarded in the growing fields of music supervision including games, ads, trailers, documentaries, as well as film and television," says Joel C High, President of the Guild of Music Supervisors. "We are extremely excited by the list of nominees this year and I am personally humbled to be able to honor Burt Bacharach and Bob Hunka as our Icon and Legacy award recipients. This year marks a milestone in many ways for the Guild and I am thrilled to be a part of it."
ICON AWARD
Burt Bacharach
LEGACY AWARD
Bob Hunka
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Mary Ramos - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Tom MacDougall - Frozen II
Matt Sullivan - Aladdin
Ted Caplan - Ford v Ferrari
Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson - The Irishman
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata - Always Be My Maybe
Jason Markey - Hustlers
Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville - Blinded By The Light
Kier Lehman - Queen & Slim
Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott - Judy
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS
Henry Van Roden - Seberg
Tracy McKnight - Five Feet Apart
Zachary Dawes - The Peanut Butter Falcon
Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster - Waves
Steven Gizicki - Teen Spirit
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS
Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold - Wild Rose
Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely - The Farewell
Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer - Atlantics
Lynn Fainchtein - Gloria Bell
Terri D'Ambrosio - The Last Black Man In San Francisco
BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM
"Spirit" from The Lion King
Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie
Performed By: Beyoncé
Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib
"One Little Soldier" from Bombshell
Writer: Regina Spektor
Performed By: Regina Spektor
Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
"Glasgow "(No Place Like Home) from Wild Rose
Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen
Performed by Jessie Buckley
Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott
"Don't Call Me Angel" from Charlie's Angels
Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha
Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus
Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR TRAILERS
Anny Colvin (Jax) - Joker Teaser
Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Wonder Woman 1984
Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) - The Goldfinch
Danny Exum (Workshop Creative) - Bombshell Trailer 1
Will Quiney (Grandson LA) - When They See Us
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN ADVERTISING - ORIGINAL MUSIC
Alec Stern - Miller Lite "Followers"
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove - Apple Watch "Hokey Pokey"
Nellie Rajabi - Google Pixel "Kiss Detection"
Eric Johnson, Dan Gross - Fuji Film "Don't Just Take, Give"
BEST USE OF MUSIC SUPERVISION IN ADVERTISING - SYNC
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove - Apple iPhone "Color Flood"
Josh Marcy - Apple iPhone "Don't Mess with Mother"
Doug Darnell - Lyft "Face Off"
JT Griffith - Nike "Dominate All Dimensions"
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A VIDEO GAME
Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima - FIFA 20
Brandon Young, Eric Kalver - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Daniel Olsen - Sayonara Wild Hearts
Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro - Death Stranding
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A DOCUMENTARY
Boy Howdy, The Story Of CREEM Magazine
Tracy McKnight - Halston
Aminé Ramer - Love, Antosha
G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone - The Apollo
Willa Yudell - Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A DOCUSERIES
Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen - Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman - Free Meek
Evyen Klean - Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
Evyen Klean - What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Madonna Wade-Reed - All American - Season 1
Ashley Neumeister - American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train - Season 1
Adam Leber, Jen Malone - Euphoria - Season 1
Steven Gizicki - Fosse/Verdon - Season 1
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy - Pose - Season 2
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Bruce Gilbert - GLOW - Season 3
Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez - Los Espookys - Season 1
Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2
Brienne Rose - Russian Doll - Season 1
Matt Biffa - Sex Education - Season 1
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN REALITY TELEVISION
Robin Kaye - American Idol - Season 3
Meryl Ginsberg - America's Got Talent - Season 14
Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton - Girls Cruise - Season 1
Jon Ernst - The Hills: New Beginnings - Season 1
Jill Meyers - Songland - Season 1
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MOVIE
Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve - Deadwood: The Movie
Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson - The Dirt
Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez - My Dinner With Hervé
Howard Paar - Native Son
Tracy McKnight - Tall Girl
BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR TELEVISION
"All These Things That I've Done" from A Million Little Things
Songwriter(s): Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.
Artist: Gabriel Mann
Program: A Million Little Things
Episode: #101 "Pilot"
Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman
"Invisible Ink" from This Is Us
Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
Artist: Mandy Moore
Program: This Is Us
Episode: #307 "Sometimes"
Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe
"Jenny of Oldstones" from Game of Thrones
Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss
Artist: Florence + The Machine
Program: Game of Thrones
Episode: #802 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean
"On a Roll" from Black Mirror
Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor
Artist: Miley Cyrus
Program: Black Mirror
Episode: #503 "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too"
Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley
"Something Stupid" from Better Call Saul
Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks
Artist: Lola Marsh
Program: Better Call Saul
Episode: #407 "Something Stupid"
Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić