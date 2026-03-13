FLO: A Modern Faust Comedy Debuts at Theater for the New City

Theater for the New City will present the world premiere of FLO, a new play by Toby Armour, running April 9–26 at Theater for the New City, located at 155 First Avenue at East 10th Street. Directed by Joan Kane, the production will feature previews April 9 and 10 and will officially open April 11.

Blending magical realism with contemporary New York life, FLO follows elderly Upper West Side widow Flo Weinberg as she reflects on her life and regrets. Her mysterious companion Max offers her a Faustian bargain: sell him her soul in exchange for youth, beauty, fame, and any desire she can imagine. When the time comes to fulfill the bargain, however, Flo challenges the deal and confronts the consequences on her own terms.

The play explores questions of identity, morality, and the nature of the soul as Flo passes through multiple versions of herself—young lover, celebrity genius, and miracle-worker—before ultimately reclaiming her own power. The production incorporates theatrical magic, philosophical dialogue, and tango choreography by Tatyana Kot set to original music by Peter Dizzoza.

The cast includes JC Augustin, Darrel Blackburn, John Cencio Burgos, Anthony Cedeño, Juli Harkins, Mikayla Petrilla, Rachel Black Spaulding, and Jenny Taher. Design team members include set designers Mark Marcante and Lytza Colon, projections designer Roy Chang, lighting designer Bruce A! Kraemer, and sound designers Alison Nolan and Joy Linscheid. Dana Vincent-Robbins serves as stage manager, with casting by Robin Carus, CSA.

Rachel Black Spaulding, who plays Old Flo, previously appeared as Mrs. Cratchit in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway. Mikayla Petrilla, appearing as Young Flo, has performed in SLEEP NO MORE and Lincoln Center’s SUMMER FOR THE CITY. John Cencio Burgos, who plays Max, recently appeared in the TALÍA and HOLA Award-winning production of THE RED ROSE by Rosalba Rolon at Pregones/PRTT.

Playwright Toby Armour has presented works in New York and across the United States, as well as internationally in Scotland, Ireland, London, and Cairo. Her play FANON’S PEOPLE, first staged at Theater for the New City in 1988, later won four Dramalog Awards when produced at The Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles. Her other works include FREEDOM SUMMER, MELTDOWN, and historical plays about the women’s suffrage movement including SUSAN B. and AUNT SUSAN AND HER TENNESSEE WALTZ.

Director Joan Kane previously staged Armour’s MELTDOWN, FREEDOM SUMMER, SUSAN B., and AUNT SUSAN AND HER TENNESSEE WALTZ at Theater for the New City. Kane is the founding artistic director of Ego Actus and has directed productions at HERE Arts Center, 59E59 Theaters, Theatre Row, and internationally in Oslo and Prague.

Performance Information

FLO will run April 9–26 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue at East 10th Street in Manhattan.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Running time is approximately 100 minutes.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for seniors and students. Reservations are available through the Theater for the New City box office at 212-254-1109.