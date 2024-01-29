Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportunity to Get Better'

The six episode docu-series is coming to Disney+ on January 31.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

For the Detroit Youth Choir, "every performance is an opportunity to get better."

Choir is a six-part documentary series that follows the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir and their choir director, Anthony White, as they prepare for their next big performance.

The six episode docu-series – from from Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries and Blumhouse Entertainment – is coming to Disney+ on January 31. Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming release below!

Showcasing the passion, perseverance, and performances of the DYC, docuseries director Rudy Valdez captures the heart and work it takes to be a part of the Detroit Youth Choir.

Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Watch an exclusive clip from the series here:






