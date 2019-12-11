Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Dale Hensley

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Broadway's Dale Hensley went from milking cows and putting on shows in his living room in the rural midwest to a thriving Broadway career that has spanned almost four decades. It took him 10 years living in New York before making his debut, and then he never stopped. He has learned that a prepared understudy is the only option, getting out of his own way was essential and finding an outside passion kept him sane. Life in the "all about me" of showbiz can be exhausting. His Act 3 now includes working with special needs groups and bringing Broadway to them. With the group AHRC, he has created a program that enriches the hidden talents in a group of people often forgotten. In return it has opened a door to his heart. Upcoming shows will be Wednesday Dec. 11th at 11:30 Rudolf and Wed. Dec. 18th 11:30 Scrooge. Both at the Theatre Center 1627 Broadway.





