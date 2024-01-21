Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Cayleigh Capaldi is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and has perfect pitch. What did you do today?

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway casting announcements! Then I am joined by performer Cayleigh Capaldi to chat about her incredible journey as an artist, including her current run in the off-broadway smash, Titanique. Cayleigh shares her experience of being the daughter of two performers, and how her world view was shaped by the arts. We touch on how social media has influenced the way we go about our careers as performers, and how our artistic paths crossed in the creation of the world premiere album for the new musical, Figaro, by Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata. Cayleigh is one of the most talented people I have ever met, on top of being the loveliest. U don't wanna miss this episode!



