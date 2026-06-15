Exclusive Video: Laura Bell Bundy Makes an Unexpected Visit in NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK Clip

Everything stops for the birthday girl! At least that’s the attitude of AJ’s mom in the new episode of Hulu’s Not Suitable for Work.

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, Tony Award-nominee Laura Bell Bundy shows off her vocal chops with a rendition of the Happy Birthday song for her beloved daughter. Unfortunately, AJ, played by Ella Hunt, does not see the fun in her mom unexpectedly dropping by in the middle of an important work call, even if it is her special day.

"Whoa. Do you ever wonder what the guy from Mad Men is like in real life? The three guys do," teases a logline for episode 107, which is titled "Does Jon Hamm Cry?" Watch the sneak peek for the episode before it debuts on Hulu Monday, June 15, 9:00 pm PT.

From Mindy Kaling, Not Suitable for Work follows "five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill." Bundy appears as a recurring guest star alongside Victor Garber. Both actors have a prior history with Legally Blonde, with Garber starring in the original 2001 film as Professor Callahan, and Bundy playing Elle Woods in the Broadway adaptation.

The series stars include Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay, and Jay Ellis. SNL alum Ego Nwodim, Constance Wu (off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors), Greg Germann (Meteor Shower), Judy Gold, Harry Richardson (The Gilded Age), May Hong (KPop Demon Hunters), Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter), Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band) and Michael Benjamin Washington are also recurring guest stars.

Kaling created Not Suitable for Work and executive produces the series with showrunner Charlie Grandy (The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Mindy Project) and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where both Kaling and Grandy are under overall deals.