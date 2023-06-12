Exclusive: Hear IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sing 'I Love My Truck' on Disney's PUPSTRUCTION

Viewers can tune in to see Merediz in the "Dump Truck Dilemma" episode on Disney+, Wednesday, June 14.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Exclusive: Hear IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sing 'I Love My Truck' on Disney's PUPSTRUCTION

Disneyâ€™s newest animated series "Pupstruction" is slated to premiere June 14. The imaginative musical series follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team â€“ a hard-working construction crew that ranges from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies.

Among the celebrity guest voices for the new show are Tony-nominated Olga Merediz (Broadway's "In the Heights") as Grandma Dee!

Viewers can tune in to see Merediz in the "Dump Truck Dilemma" episode on Disney+, Wednesday, June 14. It will premiere on Â Disney Junior on Friday, July 7 at 8:00am EDT and that same day at 1:30am EDT on Disney Channel. In the episode, Phinny accidentally breaks Grandma Deeâ€™s beloved dump truck.Â 

Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below, in which Meredix sings the song "I Love My Truck!"

Created and executive-produced by Emmy-nominated writer/producer and longtime Disney collaborator Travis Braun ("T.O.T.S."), Â "Pupstruction" stars Yonas Kibreab (Pixar's upcoming "Elio") as Phinny, Carson Minniear ("Big City Greens") as Tank, Scarlett Kate Ferguson ("I'm Dying Up Here") as Roxy, and newcomer Mica Zeltzer as Luna.

Also onboard are Yvette Nicole Brown ("Firebuds") as Mayor Gilmore, Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live") as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle ("The Simpsons") as Maya, Kari Wahlgren ("The Ghost and Molly McGee") as Scratch, Eric Bauza ("Muppet Babies") as characters Harry, Sniff and Lloyd, and Alessandra Perez ("T.O.T.S.") as Bailey.Â 

Watch the exclusive clip here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Buying Guide: June 12, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: June 12, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, June 12, 2023.

2
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbotts Film Photo
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film

Watch an exclusive video clip from theater alums Samantha Soule and Daniel Talbott's new film, Midday Black Midnight Blue. The first feature from writer-directors Samantha Soule and Daniel Talbott stars Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things), Chris Stack (AMCâ€™s Interview with the Vampire) and Soule (Godless).

3
Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for Best Musical Photo
Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Kimberly Akimbo, currently running at the Booth Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Musical'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, producer LaChanze checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

4
French-Language Premiere of WAITRESS is Coming to Montreal in 2024 Photo
French-Language Premiere of WAITRESS is Coming to Montreal in 2024

WAITRESS, which has already sold over 5 million tickets worldwide, will be adapted and performed in French for the first time during the summer of 2024!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance SpeechWhat Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance Speech
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony AwardsLin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele & More to Present at The Tony Awards
Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
EvangelÃ­a Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'EvangelÃ­a Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'

Videos

Exclusive: IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sings in Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Video Exclusive: IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sings in Disney's PUPSTRUCTION
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You