Exclusive: Hear IN THE HEIGHTS' Olga Merediz Sing 'I Love My Truck' on Disney's PUPSTRUCTION

Disneyâ€™s newest animated series "Pupstruction" is slated to premiere June 14. The imaginative musical series follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team â€“ a hard-working construction crew that ranges from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies.

Among the celebrity guest voices for the new show are Tony-nominated Olga Merediz (Broadway's "In the Heights") as Grandma Dee!

Viewers can tune in to see Merediz in the "Dump Truck Dilemma" episode on Disney+, Wednesday, June 14. It will premiere on Â Disney Junior on Friday, July 7 at 8:00am EDT and that same day at 1:30am EDT on Disney Channel. In the episode, Phinny accidentally breaks Grandma Deeâ€™s beloved dump truck.Â

Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below, in which Meredix sings the song "I Love My Truck!"

Created and executive-produced by Emmy-nominated writer/producer and longtime Disney collaborator Travis Braun ("T.O.T.S."), Â "Pupstruction" stars Yonas Kibreab (Pixar's upcoming "Elio") as Phinny, Carson Minniear ("Big City Greens") as Tank, Scarlett Kate Ferguson ("I'm Dying Up Here") as Roxy, and newcomer Mica Zeltzer as Luna.

Also onboard are Yvette Nicole Brown ("Firebuds") as Mayor Gilmore, Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live") as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle ("The Simpsons") as Maya, Kari Wahlgren ("The Ghost and Molly McGee") as Scratch, Eric Bauza ("Muppet Babies") as characters Harry, Sniff and Lloyd, and Alessandra Perez ("T.O.T.S.") as Bailey.Â

Watch the exclusive clip here:



