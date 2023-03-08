Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing In Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Series

This episode, "Teacher's Pet," debuts Wednesday 3/8 on Disney+ and Saturday 3/11 at 10:00am ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Tony winner Daveed Diggs voices the character of 'Rat King' in a new episode of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below, featuring Diggs singing an original song called "Look In Your Eyes," which is produced by the Grammy-winning Raphael Saadiq ("Moon Girl's" executive music producer).

Rat King is a human-sized, anthropomorphized mutated rat with heightened intellect, manners and refinement. Ruling over a subterranean kingdom, he commands his rodent army through the sewer pipes. A serious foodie and aficionado of half-eaten pizza, pretzels and hot dogs, his brilliant heists of New York City's restaurants have baffled the authorities.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other theatre credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner.

TV credits include Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers. Film credits include Wonder, Ferdinand, Blindspotting, and Soul. Diggs voices Sebastian in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the action-packed, funny and heartwarming series premiered February 10 on Disney Channel and February 15 on Disney+.

Watch the exclusive video clip here:






