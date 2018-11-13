Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On FINDING NEVERLAND with Jeremy Jordan and Laura Michelle Kelly

To celebrate 10 years of musical theatre at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (A.R.T.) BroadwayWorld is counting down to their production of ExtraOrdinary, a show highlighting productions of the past decade - including those which made it all the way to Broadway, with never-before-seen photos, videos, and more!

Today's production is FINDING NEVERLAND which played A.R.T. summer 2014. The production featured Jeremy Jordan, Laura Michelle Kelly, Carolee Carmello, Malanie Moore, and more!

The A.R.T. production transferred to Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and played 4/15/2015 - 8/21/2016. The National Tour played 10/7/16 - 4/29/18.

Terrence Mann, who appeared in the A.R.T.'s production of Pippin is in the company of ExtraOrdinary joined the Broadway company of Finding Neverland to play Charles Frohman from April 15, 2015 through August 21, 2016.

Based on the Miramax motion picture by David Magee and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J. M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, one of the most beloved stories of all time. Staged by A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus with music by U.K. pop sensation Gary Barlow (Take That) and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance"), this new musical explores the power of imagination to open up new worlds, and the pressures put upon those worlds by the inevitability of growing up.

ExtraOrdinary is a cabaret retrospective celebrating ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T. This season marks Diane Paulus' tenth as the A.R.T.'s Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director. The limited run begins on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Tickets for ExtraOrdinary start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.

