How to Get Free Broadway Tickets for Kids During Kids' Night on Broadway 2026

Calling all kids! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, Kids' Night on Broadway officially returns this summer on August 25, 2026. From how the ticket deal works to which shows are participating and everything else you need to plan your night out, we’ve rounded up all the details you need to know before the curtain goes up.

What is Kids Night on Broadway?

Kids’ Night on Broadway is a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League. Since its launch in 1996, more than 386,000 Kids' Night on Broadway tickets have helped thousands of families experience the excitement of Broadway together.

How much does Kids' Night on Broadway cost?

While prices vary show to show, anyone 18 and under can attend a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

How do I get Kids' Night on Broadway tickets?

To purchase tickets for Kids' Night on Broadway 2026, visit: https://www.kidsnightonbroadway.com/participating-shows

Adults purchasing a full-priced ticket will receive one ticket for a child age 18 and under to the same show. These tickets MUST be used by children 18 and under. Tickets must be purchased in multiples of two; because this is a two-for-one ticket offer, each ticket prints at half price. All guests must have a ticket to attend shows. Offer is applied as 50% off each ticket and no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders or available at the theatre. Theatre personnel may ask to see identification of child at the door.

Offer subject to availability and prior sale; not valid on prior purchase; cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions; some shows may not discount all seats. This offer can be revoked at any time without notice. Limit 8 tickets per order. No refunds or exchanges. All tickets subject to standard service fees and theatre restoration charges. Void where prohibited. Some additional restrictions may apply. Performance prices, dates, and times subject to change without notice. All sales are final.

When/how often does Kids' Night on Broadway happen?

Kids' Night on Broadway usually takes place twice every year, in February and August.

Which shows are participating in Kids' Night on Broadway 2026?

Participating shows in 2026 include: Aladdin, & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Chicago, The Great Gatsby*, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Just In Time, The Lion King, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, The Outsiders, Paranormal Activity, Schmigadoon!, SIX: The Musical*, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Wicked. *The performance dates for The Great Gatsby and SIX: The Musical will take place on Wednesday, August 26.

As of August 11, tickets are still available for The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Chicago, The Great Gatsby, Just In Time, Paranormal Activity, Titaníque, and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

What is the age recommendation for participating shows?

Some shows may not be appropriate for all ages. Check out a full list of age recommendations for currently-running Broadway shows. Parents should use their discretion based on the maturity levels of their children.

Which restaurants participate in Kids' Night on Broadway?

Participating restaurants include: Applebee’s (42 nd St.), Applebee’s (50 th St.), Bar Mexicana, Carmine’s Italian Restaurant Times Square, Churrascaria Plataforma, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Hard Rock Cafe, Havana Central, Le Rivage, Mermaid Oyster Bar, Playwright Celtic Pub, Playwright Tavern, P.S. Kitchen, Schnipper’s, and Virgil’s Real Barbecue.

Many of the participating restaurants will offer free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a full evening out.

Is Kids' Night on Broadway celebrated outside of NYC?

Yes! The festivities continue throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. For updates, visit: https://www.kidsnightonbroadway.com/across-the-us

Photo Credit: Ken Richardson, Tricia Baron, Jeremy Daniel

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