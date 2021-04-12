Eleonor Sandresky's Lunar Landscapes Presents PINK MOON

Composer and pianist Eleonor Sandresky's new music series Lunar Landscapes will be broadcast live from Winston-Salem's Kaleideum on April 27, 2021, at 9 pm EDT. This special episode "Pink Moon" will be the first of the series to be livestreamed from a planetarium and celebrates the full moon with special guest composer and violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, as well as music by Philip Glass and Eleonor Sandresky.

The featured cocktail/mocktail is a Pink Martini. You will receive the recipe and snack recommendations when you purchase your ticket, along with a unique link to the event.

Eleonor remarked: "Now that things are beginning to open up, it is a very special pleasure, and most fitting to come back to Winston-Salem, the city of my birth, to begin this new venture - live-streaming from planetariums! In partnership with Kaleideum, I look forward to bringing a little more science to the series, which has, so far, really been music and personality driven."

"I've been interested in space and moon cycles as long as I can remember. My family watched the first lunar landing back in the 1960s, and I'll never forget that day. I've created pieces about space - including A Space Odyssey in 2016 - as well. Recently, being plunged into isolation, my sense of linear time measured by clocks began to erode. The moon and sun cycles became more obvious as I watched the days turn into nights. As a direct result of the pandemic, I launched the Lunar Landscapes online music series as a way to create an opportunity not just for myself but for my colleagues and the music community at large. We stay connected to each other and also to our growing audience of Skywatchers."

Tickets & Info: https://www.esandresky.com/schedule/lunar-landscapes-pink-moon